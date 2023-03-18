KILT Protocol Trading Up 21.3% This Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $50,598,463,561,234.10 billion and $42,778.84 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

