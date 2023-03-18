Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of KE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 583,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,796. The stock has a market cap of $530.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 655,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

