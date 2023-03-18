Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.13.

Kinetik Trading Down 3.3 %

KNTK opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kinetik

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.19%.

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $3,608,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $89,135,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

