KlayUniverse (KUT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,222.22

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 611.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $3,222.22 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09803289 USD and is up 27.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,114.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

