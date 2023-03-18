Komodo (KMD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $551,376.55

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.13 million and $551,376.55 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00137028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

