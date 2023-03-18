KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 143,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,742. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in KVH Industries by 66.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.