La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,029. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

