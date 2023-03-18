Laqira Protocol (LQR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.83 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $25.83 million and $261,379.31 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

