Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,052 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.99. 477,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.68. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.31. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

