Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,052 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lennox International Stock Performance
Lennox International stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.99. 477,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.68. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.31. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.92.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International
Analyst Ratings Changes
LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
