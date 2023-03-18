LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of LPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 374,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

