LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LFVN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.12.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

