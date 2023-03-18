Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Cap of $94.37 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $94.37 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00368039 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,293.90 or 0.26750364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

