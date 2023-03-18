Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $246.49 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $246.49 million and approximately $202.71 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00009817 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00370036 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,363.19 or 0.26895488 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,408,914 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

