Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $155.65 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Lisk has a market cap of $155.65 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005522 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001136 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

