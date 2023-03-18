Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.12 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $84.37 or 0.00309443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.12 billion and $635.65 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.