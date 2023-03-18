Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.10 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $84.19 or 0.00308539 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and $510.86 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

