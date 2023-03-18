LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPSN. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $26.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

