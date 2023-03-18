LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPSN. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.27.
LivePerson Stock Performance
Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $26.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
