loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 519,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In other news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,827 shares of company stock worth $2,469,612 over the last three months. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $562.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

