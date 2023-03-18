Lument Finance Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LFT opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lument Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

