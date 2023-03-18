MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 36,416 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 801,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

