MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $199,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

DHR traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $242.96. 3,467,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.