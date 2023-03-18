MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 890,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,289. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

