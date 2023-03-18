MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 55,231 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,231 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,683,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $70.51. 4,822,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,332. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.