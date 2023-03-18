MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.48.

