MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,821 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for 1.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,502,935 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

