MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WM traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $153.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

