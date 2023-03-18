MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 300 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,460,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,770,511 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

