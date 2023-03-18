Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 39,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,048. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

