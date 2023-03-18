MAP Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.27 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $86.27 million and approximately $188,345.52 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00372954 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.02 or 0.27107625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.