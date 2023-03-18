Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 3,064,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,909. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Tobam lifted its stake in Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

