MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 975,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 207.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

