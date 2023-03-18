Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,426,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,498. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.32.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

