McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $267.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,075,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.15 and a 200-day moving average of $262.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.