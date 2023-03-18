McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 8,277,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,304. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $108.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82.

