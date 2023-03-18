MCIA Inc Acquires 14,893 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of T traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. 58,728,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,633,379. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

