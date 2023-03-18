MCIA Inc Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.1% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,400,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.