MCIA Inc Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.15 and its 200-day moving average is $262.86. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

