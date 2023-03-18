MCIA Inc Has $2.29 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.90. 10,618,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,958. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

