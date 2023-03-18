MCIA Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

