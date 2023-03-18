McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCK traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.35. 2,415,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,259. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $292.40 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.39.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $3,142,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.