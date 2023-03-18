MELD Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $812,703.59 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00369308 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.21 or 0.26842576 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,576,101,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01716682 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,081,396.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

