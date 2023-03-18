Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.27.

NASDAQ:META opened at $195.61 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

