Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,625,371 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 868.83. The stock has a market cap of £34.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

