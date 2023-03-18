Meter Governance Price Tops $3.15 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $53.67 million and $1.24 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00011586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,060,562 coins and its circulating supply is 17,031,881 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

