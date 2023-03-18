MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 22,212,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,707. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

