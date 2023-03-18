Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 92,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $422.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,347. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

