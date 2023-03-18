Midas (MIDAS) Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $977.90 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midas has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00005160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.4248975 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,301.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

