Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003207 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $766.08 million and $109.92 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00370036 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,363.19 or 0.26895488 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,013,493,053 coins and its circulating supply is 869,578,074 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,013,342,572.8400393 with 869,303,723.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.90989446 USD and is up 10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $120,958,616.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.