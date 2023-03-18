Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 698,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,611 shares of company stock worth $1,384,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

