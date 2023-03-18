Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.19. 165,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,195,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $367,498.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.